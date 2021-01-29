Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.80% of Vectrus worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 449,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $624.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $352.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

