Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.13% of Neogen worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $788,545.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,375 shares of company stock worth $5,360,207. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $81.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $87.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

