Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,743.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $676,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,705.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.74.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.