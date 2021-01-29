Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of Penumbra worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total value of $2,558,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,403,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $2,121,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,814 shares of company stock valued at $10,160,490. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEN opened at $263.74 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -976.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.15 and a 200-day moving average of $216.36.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.86.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.