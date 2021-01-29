Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.98 Million Stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,053 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.39% of Glu Mobile worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 36.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 9.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,062.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428 over the last ninety days. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.97.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

