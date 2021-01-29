Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $257,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,034.10 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,134.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,896.62. The company has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

