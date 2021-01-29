Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.30% of M/I Homes worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 45.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 8.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $847.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.80 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

