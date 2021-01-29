Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New $6.51 Million Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Sensata Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 291,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

ST opened at $54.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,643,863.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,813 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

