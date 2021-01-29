Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 11,465 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.76% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFXF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $20.75.

