Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 20,860 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Virtu Financial worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 304,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 437.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.