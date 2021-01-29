Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 3,035 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.16% of Balchem worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Balchem by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $108.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.04. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.50 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Balchem’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.