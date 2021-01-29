Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.14% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $94.69 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $105.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average is $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,789.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,291 shares of company stock worth $4,684,852. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

