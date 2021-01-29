Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.07% of STAG Industrial worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STAG opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.