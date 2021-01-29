Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

NYSE:MTN opened at $267.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $300.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. New Street Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair downgraded Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.08.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.