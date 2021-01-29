Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.24% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 143,964 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 344,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $34.21 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

