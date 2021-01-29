Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 11,303 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,303 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.15% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $52.34 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. Truist lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

