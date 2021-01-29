Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 13,193 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,193 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.10% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,567,000 after purchasing an additional 98,815 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,523,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,128,000 after purchasing an additional 492,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 781,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 333,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 51,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $788,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock valued at $151,501,989. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

