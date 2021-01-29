Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,410 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in II-VI were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in II-VI by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIVI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

IIVI opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. II-VI Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -791.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $6,535,269.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,707,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $783,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,104,874.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,697 shares of company stock valued at $27,218,362 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

