Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Group 1 Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPI opened at $144.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.30. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $162.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. TheStreet raised Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

