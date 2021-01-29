Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 5,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $403,828.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,555.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,251,756 shares of company stock worth $199,507,468. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $78.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Syneos Health’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

