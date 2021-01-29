Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.14% of LCI Industries worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 347,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 112,744 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,433,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $3,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

LCI Industries stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.72. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $147.84.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,422.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,035,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,575. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.