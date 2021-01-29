Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Update

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CONXF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 107,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25. Conic Metals has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

About Conic Metals

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. The company was previously known as Nickel 28 Capital Corp.

