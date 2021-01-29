ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,858. The company has a market capitalization of $844.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNOB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

