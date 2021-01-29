ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

CNOB stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. 2,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $845.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86.

CNOB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

