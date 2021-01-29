Conning Inc. Acquires 51,781 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kimberly-Clark worth $45,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

KMB stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.45. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

