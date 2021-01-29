Conning Inc. Buys 3,249 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.42. 232,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $354.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

