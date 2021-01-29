Conning Inc. Buys 41,673 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $32,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.87. 120,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,743. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

