Conning Inc. Buys 7,412 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.24% of Cardinal Health worth $37,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,585 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 886,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 255.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 292,036 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 208,764 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,085,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,118,000 after purchasing an additional 186,543 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. 22,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.