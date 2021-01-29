Conning Inc. Buys New Shares in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Conning Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Midwest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Minnich acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,120.00.

MDWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Midwest in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Midwest in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Midwest stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,889. Midwest Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

