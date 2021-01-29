Conning Inc. Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,584 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Target worth $46,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.45. 98,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.14. The company has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

