Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in PayPal by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $4,839,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.58. The company had a trading volume of 348,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.30 and its 200-day moving average is $204.72. The company has a market capitalization of $274.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

