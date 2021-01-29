Conning Inc. Has $11.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,130 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCLT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.98. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.18 and a 1-year high of $113.29.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.