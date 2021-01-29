Conning Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after acquiring an additional 896,217 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,681,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,964,000 after buying an additional 298,890 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. 1,912,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,763,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $257.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

