Conning Inc. Has $40.29 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10,301.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,314 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Ameriprise Financial worth $40,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,999 shares of company stock worth $7,293,964 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP traded down $7.08 on Friday, hitting $199.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,262. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.93.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

