Conning Inc. Has $40.52 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,602.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,732 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.36. The stock had a trading volume of 142,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,356. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.92. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.87.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

