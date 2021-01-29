Conning Inc. Has $45.01 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 123,537 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $45,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.23. The stock had a trading volume of 366,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,025,012. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

