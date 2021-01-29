Conning Inc. Has $46.98 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Conning Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 390,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.9% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,010.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.59. The stock had a trading volume of 84,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

