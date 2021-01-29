Conning Inc. Has $49.12 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,902 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $49,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.46. 129,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.43.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

