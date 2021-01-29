Conning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,277 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,029. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

