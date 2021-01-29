Conning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,313 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $47,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 745,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,493. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

