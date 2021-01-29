Conning Inc. Invests $7.53 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $41.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $794.00. 1,097,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,271,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $747.70 and its 200-day moving average is $496.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,645.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

