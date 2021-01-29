Conning Inc. Purchases 18,702 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 766.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $60,211,000 after acquiring an additional 619,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 393,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,029. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 125.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

