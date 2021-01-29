Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,527 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $39,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.33. 212,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

