Conning Inc. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.37 and a 200-day moving average of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $213.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

