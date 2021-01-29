Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,347 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $49,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,609.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 71,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 69,139 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 530,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

ADI stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.56. The stock had a trading volume of 88,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,048. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

