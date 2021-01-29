Conning Inc. Sells 951 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,831,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.80. 76,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.77 and its 200-day moving average is $108.79.
In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.
