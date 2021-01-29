Conning Inc. Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.91. The stock had a trading volume of 58,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

