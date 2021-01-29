Conning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $38,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 79,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 49,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 81,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,166,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 657,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.04. The company had a trading volume of 146,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

