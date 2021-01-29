ConocoPhillips Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the energy producer will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,108,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,001,000 after buying an additional 864,900 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

