Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (CGNR.L) (LON:CGNR) Shares Down 4.2%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (CGNR.L) (LON:CGNR)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45). Approximately 171,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 608,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (CGNR.L) Company Profile (LON:CGNR)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

